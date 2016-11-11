On Wednesday, many of us were reeling from the results of the election. The realization that Donald Trump would be the next president of the United States came as a shock. Among Hillary supporters, there was a feeling of profound loss — and the idea that we would still be expected to show up for work was unimaginable.



But somehow, we made it through the workweek. And then, something happened: We started to hear the most inspiring stories about CEOs at major corporations across the country — from Apple to Google to Starbucks — sending remarkable messages of comfort, hope, and support to their employees.



While the content of the emails varies, nearly all of them emphasize unity and strength. And nearly all take the opportunity to reaffirm their company's commitment to diversity, an especially important message right now, when so many people feel unsafe or unwelcome in America.



We asked our network of friends, family, and fellow members of the workforce across a variety of industries to share the emails they received from their respective organizations with us. Ahead, we've published some of the most extraordinary, in full.



In the words of PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi, "[N]o matter what we look like or where we come from, no matter what faith we practice or what political party we support, we are, first and foremost, Americans."