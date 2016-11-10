Last night's presidential race wasn't the only election gripping the nation. Pre-schoolers at the First Baptist New Orleans Early Learning Center in New Orleans were making an important decision of their own: Which is the better cookie, chocolate chip or Oreos? The winner might surprise you.
Contrary to convention, Oreos came out on top. This was decided after rigorous sessions of taste-testing that were key in deciding the outcome of the polls. Like any election, this decision wasn't without twists and turns. "We had some chocolate chip supporters go Oreo last minute, it was very surprising," said director Suzanne Burnette, according to ABC.
The voters pondered, filled out the ballot, dropped it in the box, and got a sticker for doing their civic duty. The point of the exercise was to teach the children about elections, while a highly contentious one took over the United States. The good thing about cookie elections, however, is there are no wrong answers.
While our country is still reeling from the results of Tuesday night, the next generation is getting ready for the future, even if that just means choosing cookies. That's a little something sweet to hold on to.
