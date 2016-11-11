Why These Female Veterans Are Sharing Their Stories Of Trauma

Perhaps everybody doesn’t need to know everything, but details are the fabric of stories and there are arguments to be made for sharing them. Without details, we risk talking in featureless generalities that are less likely to lead to the acknowledgment we seek. Specifics may help listeners empathize more deeply with our pain and connect in ways we don’t even anticipate. And perhaps there is power in calling something what it is. Perhaps sharing details makes it easier to stop dwelling on them.



Ultimately, though, the decision to share details is an individual one. While my subjects had the opportunity to share details in front of my camera, they were in control of how to present their traumas. As they struggled to determine what to share, when, and with whom, I simply followed their process. So while the film makes clear that two of the women are survivors of sexual assault, it does not recount exactly “what happened” to each woman. Nor does it disclose the exact nature of the third woman’s combat injury.



Viewers of After Fire may feel they want to know this information, partially because the media has primed us to expect to hear sordid details. But there is a difference between what we want to know and what we need to know, and I believe these details are not important to the message of the film.



For survivors of trauma, the traumatic event is only the beginning of the story — and its details are not universal. Not everyone has been raped or lost a comrade in battle or a loved one to suicide. But everyone has struggled and everyone longs for victories, large and small.



Roberta seems to understand this as she finally takes the stage to give her speech. “Everyone in this room, we all have our stories. We are all on our own journey, “ she tells the audience. “A victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, depression — [that] does not define who I am.”



Indeed, it is the struggles and victories that come after trauma that truly define us. The details of these experiences are the fabric of After Fire’s narrative, and they may well be the best starting point for other survivors seeking to tell their own stories.