Gal Gadot Wants This Woman As Wonder Woman's Love Interest

Gal Gadot isn't exactly backing down when it comes to Wonder Woman's bisexuality. The character is certainly queer in the comic books, and Gadot has been outspoken that she can bring that identity to the big screen. Not only that, but she thinks Wonder Woman should have a woman love interest. Like, a specific one.
The actress was interviewed on Good Night with Guy Pines (via Batman News) in Hebrew, translated by a Twitter user.
“I saw her the other day, Halle Berry. She’s so beautiful. Wow! She’s gorgeous! So…yeah, I could do it with her,” Gadot tells a reporter.
That would be a bit of superhero-on-superhero romance, as Berry plays Storm in X-Men. Though she doesn't appear to care much about that specific role.
Here they are, the potential happy couple.
Hell, if they can pose in front of a Tiffany sign, they can probably star in a DC movie together. Why not try it? They can solidify their status as the progressive superhero studio.
Watch the interview below.
