If you haven't spoken to your mom in a while, this mother-daughter duo will inspire you to pick up the phone.
Every day, Delaney Keefe sends strange text messages to her mother, ranging from random memes to photos of trees. And every day, her mother responds with something adorably kind and wholesome.
Keefe tweeted a few screenshots of her conversations with her mother on Monday, telling her followers that "every single day I send my mom a very strange text and every day she responds with something absurdly optimistic and kind."
every single day i send my mom a very strange text and every day she responds with something absurdly optimistic and kind pic.twitter.com/zwZwW41QA0— delaney keefe (@delaney_keefe) November 7, 2016
According to BuzzFeed, 17-year-old Delaney is a student at James Madison University, and has been texting her mother, Tamara, daily to keep in touch since she went off to college. As you can see from Delaney's tweet, Tamara's responses are always incredibly positive, no matter what the text — even when Delaney jokingly calls her mother "the oldest person on earth."
Since Delaney posted screenshots of their conversations on Monday, her tweet has gone viral, with over 100,000 retweets and 310,000 Likes at the time of writing. Speaking to BuzzFeed, Tamara said that her positivity is thanks to her constantly being "blessed" by her daughters.
"I think the awesome reaction to this tweet isn’t as much about me as it is about the need for love and kindness in this current climate of divisiveness," she told BuzzFeed. "It’s nice to see the power of love!"
Spoken like a true beacon of positivity. Brb, texting our moms now.
