Carrie Underwood & Her Husband Have An Amazing How-We-Met Story

Carrie Underwood is married to hockey player Mike Fisher, and the two have a one-year-old son. But before they were spouses and coparents, Fisher was one of Underwood's doting fans.
On The Tyler Oakley Show, she explained how they first met, E! News reports.
As part of a Dirty Laundry game, Oakley asked her if she'd ever made out with a fan, suggesting that Fisher might count as one. "Wouldn't you hope that your husband is a fan of you?" he asked.
"Yeah, he was. I met him at a meet and greet," she said.
But before you take this as evidence that dreams really do come true, it turns out he wasn't just another fan.
Their mutual friend, Underwood's bassist Mark Childers, had actually orchestrated the meeting, Bustle reports. Underwood was skeptical of the idea of dating someone all the way in Canada, so she suggested they meet up at the no-pressure event.
Her assessment? He was "hot, hot, hot," she texted Childers. They talked on the phone for three months before their first date, and the rest was history.
So maybe their story doesn't prove we can marry our celebrity crushes, but it does give us faith in long-distance relationships.
