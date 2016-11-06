Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson is arguably the most exciting new pop star of 2016. Her singles, "Lush Life," "Never Forget You" with MNEK, and "Girls Like" with Tinie Tempah, have all been huge hits. She's also proven herself, time and time again, to be a voice of reason on Twitter and in her interviews.
"Instead of calling people feminist, we should be calling people who aren’t feminists sexist," she told Australia's Daily Telegraph last month. "Women should be able to do what they want and be respected and all that. That’s not a radical thought for me.”
Tonight at the MTV EMAs in Rotterdam, Holland, the 18-year-old cemented her incredible 2016 in style. First, she delivered a fresh, fierce, and totally on-point performance of "Lush Life" and her new single, "Ain't My Fault." Then, she deservedly took home the awards for Best New Artist and Best International Artist.
On Twitter, she couldn't hide her excitement, sharing a GIF from her performance that absolutely screams "future superstar." She also demonstrated how a playful celebratory tweet will beat false modesty every time. Massive congratulations, Zara — and keep doing you.
Hi guys this is the best new artist and best international artist at the EMAs tweeting— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) November 6, 2016
