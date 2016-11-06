Put your middle fingers up in solidarity and enjoy this moment of Zen, brought to you by America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn.
The women hit the road for Hillary Clinton this week and managed to perfectly encapsulate how we're all feeling during the final days of this election.
How you ask? By dedicating Beyoncé's "Sorry" to a very specific person.
"2 Days until the election," Ferrera wrote. "All of us singing to Donald Trump on Wednesday morning."
Turns out, these ladies are not sorry about using their voice to vote for HRC. They just want to tell this boy bye on November 8.
Tamblyn posted another video with Ferrera in which they react to Trump telling the world he has all the "best words." Turns out, they don't agree.
"Nevada, here we come with the BEST words!," Tamblyn joked.
Oh, the shade.
This week, Tamblyn and Ferrera were taking us on the campaign trail along with them and some other nasty women, including Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.
As Ferrera made clear, "Nasty rolls deep" in Colorado, which she has now christened #Hillorado.
But Tamblyn, who recently announced she's pregnant, wasn't just singing Beyoncé to show her love for Hillary. She recently shared her reason for voting for the first female president — and it's not because of Clinton's gender.
"Listen," Tamblyn wrote. "I'm not voting for Hillary because she's a woman. I'm voting for her because I AM. I see what's at stake for my body. Got it?"
Yep, we got it.
