Are you aware of how diehard the fans of HGTV's Fixer Upper are? These people are bonkers for all things Chip and Joanna Gaines (don't worry, I'm allowed to talk like that because I'm one of them). We not only worship their rustic-chic design aesthetic — seriously, we're all planning to cover every inch of our homes in shiplap — but we also follow the couple's other business ventures, their romantic relationship, and even how they parent their kids. Well, fellow Gaines loyalists, there is some recent news about Fixer Upper that might really upset you, but at least you're hearing from me, someone who truly understands.
A season 3 Fixer Upper participant named David Ridley just blew the whistle on the show and told Fox News that the beginning portion of each episode really isn't what it seems. As you may know, each episode starts with Chip and Joanna showing three different houses to their participants. From there, the players chose a home to purchase for the creative couple to flip. Well, that part might be fixed.
According to Ridley, "You have to be under contract to be on the show. They show you other homes but you already have one. After they select you, they send your house to Chip and Joanna and their design team." The news team at Fox seems to have done some investigating of their own, and they claim that the show's application actually does confirm his information.
So where do we go from here, Fixer Upper fanatics? Do we lose faith in this reality renovation show? I say, no. First and foremost, the show is about just that: renovations. Chip and Joanna are still putting love into the homes these people have chosen, and transforming them into beautiful gems. Does the fact that the couple didn't actually help them find that home change how I feel about it or diminish the show's entertainment value? Nah. I'm still on the Gaines Train.
