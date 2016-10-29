Fans of HGTV's Fixer Upper might want to book a flight to Texas to have a stack of pancakes with their favorite remodel master couple. Joanna and Chip Gaines purchased the historic Elite Café in Waco, Texas in May. Now, it appears they are fixing it up (naturally), as Southern Living reports.
“The Elite Café is going to be a breakfast joint,” Chip told Southern Living.
“I’ve always been a breakfast connoisseur. I always do a heavy, bigger breakfast, but Jo is the exact opposite. She was kind enough to come with me on this one, and we are going to do up a breakfast joint here in town.”
According to Southern Living, Elite Café is steeped in Texas history. Originally opening in 1919, the restaurant served Elvis Presley when he was training at Fort Hood in the 1950s and stood as a local landmark, most recognizable by a baby-blue 1956 Cadillac parked out front.
The new Elite Café, into which the couple have put a lot of "elbow grease," should prove to be as popular as Magnolia Market, the couple's two-and-a-half acre lifestyle store. Fixer Upper is consistently the number one cable show in its time slot among viewers aged 25 to 54.
