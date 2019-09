The chuppah, with its intricate carvings of birds and flowers, and also a goat, became a symbol of their love. It's why knowing it's still around seems pivotal. As Bustle points out, it was given to her as an apology and it represented the hope that Luke and Lorelai would be together one day. It showed Luke's romantic side and was the location where he got real about his thoughts on marriage.When asked by Lorelai if he thinks people can evolve together, Luke said that if you find the right person who doesn't want to change you, "marriage can be alright."But, and not to be a downer, the chuppah was also the catalyst for Lorelai to call off her wedding to Max Medina. So, it doesn't necessarily stand for long-lasting love, but a reminder not to settle or do something your heart isn't quite sure about. This is clearly a very important chuppah.It's also a mysterious one. We don't know exactly what the chuppah clue means, but it's clear that Lorelai has a big decision to make about Luke — one, we'll have to wait and see.In the meantime though, we'll be watching some of the couple's greatest hits and hoping for the best.