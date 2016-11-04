Kerouac wrote On The Road, and we know that Rory has been on the road herself. She's at a crossroads and has been living out of a suitcase. She can't even find her underwear. But, being the industrious person she is, Hello Giggles wonders if this means she's writing a book about her travels.



The website questions if this is really why she's sitting down with Jess. Sure she couldn't be looking for advice from a guy who forged his own path, but he could also be helping her with the project.



The last time we saw Jess in season 6, he was a published author who was working at a small independent publisher called Truncheon Books. Maybe, they're looking for an up-and-coming author to publish? Doesn't sound so farfetched.



In another teaser, Lorelai herself (Lauren Graham), reveals that the chuppah lives. "It's standing strong in Lorelai's yard," Graham says of the wedding arch Luke built for her in season 2.

