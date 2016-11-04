Flower crowns, again? Yeah, we know. If a certain Snapchat filter and festival fatigue have you definitively over the trend, allow us to provide a palate-cleanser in the form of a traditional Ukrainian flower crown, called a vinok. Worn by brides and girls as a symbolism of purity since the pre-Christian era, these elaborate crowns not only carry major cultural significance, but their intricate designs put our best festival garb to shame.
As Vogue pointed out, more and more women of Ukrainian descent have begun wearing the crowns as a point of national pride since the country’s revolution in 2014. Indeed, the evidence is all over social media: handcrafting and wearing vinki is undergoing a big resurgence.
And the results couldn’t be more beautiful. Layers of brightly colored blooms are paired with wheat spikes for a more regal look. In other examples, traditionally patterned ribbons tumble down from the crown and across the shoulders of the wearer, mimicking long, flowing locks.
Check out some of the most stunning examples ahead, and get ready to fall in love with flower crowns all over again.
As Vogue pointed out, more and more women of Ukrainian descent have begun wearing the crowns as a point of national pride since the country’s revolution in 2014. Indeed, the evidence is all over social media: handcrafting and wearing vinki is undergoing a big resurgence.
And the results couldn’t be more beautiful. Layers of brightly colored blooms are paired with wheat spikes for a more regal look. In other examples, traditionally patterned ribbons tumble down from the crown and across the shoulders of the wearer, mimicking long, flowing locks.
Check out some of the most stunning examples ahead, and get ready to fall in love with flower crowns all over again.