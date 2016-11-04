Tracy Morgan Has A Kind Message For The Man Who Nearly Killed Him

Two years ago, Tracy Morgan almost lost his life in a car accident with a Walmart tractor-trailer. His friend, comedian James McNair, was killed in the June 2014 limo-bus crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. Morgan spent two weeks in a coma and still has scars on his head from the deadly incident.
But Morgan says he's made peace with the driver who caused the collision.
In an interview with Conan O'Brien, Morgan said, “I forgave him and I’m not even mad at him no more."
But, he joked, "You know who is mad at him? All my white neighbors."
Morgan said the reported $10 million settlement he received from Walmart helped him move to a nicer neighborhood, where he drives around in his Lamborghini. He never goes more than 30 mph, though, so he can show it off.
"If you wouldn’t have hit his ass, he wouldn’t be living next door to me," Morgan joked, imagining what his neighbors might say. “I’ve got daughters.”
According to CBS New York, the driver of the Walmart truck, Kevin Roper, pleaded not guilty in February 2016 to aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and aggravated assault. He is currently awaiting trial.
