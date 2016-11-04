Bruno Mars' new album is shaping up quite nicely. The pop star hasn't released a new album since 2012's mega-smash Uptown Funk. Now, he's released the second single about two weeks before the release of 24k Magic.
"Versace on the Floor" is a slow jam that sounds like a lost Boyz II Men track, updated for 2016. And Mars says that the process of creating it was an arduous one. He told Rolling Stone that there were six distinct iterations of the song before he finalized it. The first version was a poolside jam with sappy lyrics.
"So I'm smiling at these lines," Mars tells the magazine. "I play it for people and they're smiling; it's awesome. But what's the beat doing? We're lounging. I don't want to make poolside music. Let's make it feel like these unicorns we're talking about."
Four versions later, he arrived at his final track.
"At a certain point," Mars tells the magazine, "I needed to stop telling you we're gonna get down, and just get down."
We think he succeeds. Listen below.
