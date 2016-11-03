On Wednesday, Trump held a rally in Miami for supporters but took some time during his speech to take a jab at journalists. Specifically, NBC's Katy Tur, who has been singled out before by the campaign enough times to have her own hashtag.
#ImWithTur is trending again after Trump called her out by name at the rally, according to those in attendance, saying "There's something happening...Katy you're not reporting it."
Trump just called out @KatyTurNBC by name at his Miami rally. "There's something happening...Katy you're not reporting it."— Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) November 2, 2016
This comment riled supporters, inspiring them to start heckling the reporter and generally making her feel unsafe while on the job.
Heard a guy behind the press pen repeatedly yelling "report that Katy!" as a result of this.— Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) November 2, 2016
This is not the first time Tur has been the subject of Donald Trump's ire. USA Today reports that the republican nominee has also called the journalist "naive" and "Little Katy, third-rate journalist" as well as telling her to "be quiet" during a press conference.
The hashtag is now flooded with messages of support from fellow journalists as well as everyday voters who see this kind of behavior as increasingly troubling in a presidential candidate.
Trump's treatment of media should sound alarm in minds of everyone who values 1st amendment. He's a bully who can't handle truth. #ImWithTur— Tanya (@tgreene319) November 2, 2016
@KatyTurNBC is - and always has been - a stellar journalist. She's also a damn good person and friend. Proud to say #imwithtur— Erica Hill (@EricaRHill) November 2, 2016
.@KatyTurNBC has been doing stellar reporting since day 1 in #Decision2016 let's stop beating up on the media #ImWithTur— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 2, 2016
It's unfortunate that the hashtag had to be brought back, but it's comforting to see such a force of support behind the hardworking journalist. American voters are sending a message that will follow them to the polls.
