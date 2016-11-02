New photos from the set of Game of Thrones in Spain show a major character in dire straits: one Theon Greyjoy.
Last we saw Theon in season 6, he was sailing away from the Iron Islands with sister Yara and the mighty Iron Fleet. They're fleeing the reign of their uncle, Euron, who violently took the throne. The reconciled siblings are en route to Westeros, and the hope is that they might join forces with Daenerys Targaryen at some point in season 7.
But the Daily Mail snapped photos of actor Alfie Allen, who plays Theon, that could show his character meeting a very different fate. In the pictures, he's getting the shit kicked out of him by several people. He appears to have a bloody nose, according to the Daily Mail. And Yara (Gemma Whelan) — unarguably the more formidable opponent of the two — is nowhere in sight.
This could mean a couple of things. Perhaps Theon and Yara get separated on their journey, and Theon runs into the wrong crowd. Perhaps his uncle's forces track him down. Or maybe, this scene is being filmed for the sole purpose of throwing us spoiler-hungry Game of Thrones fanatics off the scent. You never know with this show.
OMG THEON WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THESE pic.twitter.com/06UVkA8Igr— daria (@emiliacIrkes) October 29, 2016
