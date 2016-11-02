When deciding who to include on their annual Women of the Year list Glamour looked around, considered all the female activists, politicians, celebrities, and change-makers out there, and went with... Bono.
"Bono has created Poverty Is Sexist, a campaign specifically aimed at helping the world’s poorest women — those who survive on less than $2 a day," read Glamour's write-up. "The campaign’s first order of business: to document a clear link between poverty and gender, and send that data to every president and prime minister in the world."
The man is clearly an activist who strongly believes in women's rights and safety, which is great — male allies can be very helpful in the fight against gender bias and all its effects. But Bono is just an ally, someone who has been able to make great gains for women from his seat of male privilege. It's an important distinction to make — the extraordinary ladies who make up the rest of the list, like Simone Biles and Zendaya, earned their achievements while facing sexism in their day-to-day lives, and after they became famous, sexism on an enormous scale.
Bono, for his part, seems a bit sheepish with the title. "I’m sure I don’t deserve it," the singer said, according to The Independent. And the Internet seems to agree.
