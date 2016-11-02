Wait, How Can Arizona Iced Tea Be Cheaper Than Water?

Why drink water when you can drink Arizona Iced Tea for a fraction of the price? Seriously, this beloved beverage is so affordable that it costs less than most bottled water. Sold at just 99 cents in gargantuan cans, Arizona may just be the cheapest drink on the market. If you've stopped mid-gulp to wonder just how this gas station steal is even possible, read on.
According to Thrillist, Arizona is able to maintain its steeply discounted prices due to two major factors. Firstly, the company does NOT advertise — a super-bold move that saves big bucks. CMO and cofounder Spencer Vultaggio told the site, "We feel like it's more important to spend money on something that our customer really cares about, instead of buying billboards or putting our cans in the hands of some celebrity for a few minutes," and that kind of honesty sells itself.
Secondly, the company says it works "smarter" — meaning efficient production, packaging, and shipping practices that cut down on time, energy, and, in the end, money.
So next time you find yourself at a bodega with only a George Washington, know that you can afford a drink! It just might not be a bottle of water.
