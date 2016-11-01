Passion! Drama! Intrigue! November is officially Scorpio season — a time of thrilling intensity and seriously seductive vibes. Relationships may get complicated, but they can't go undefined. It's all-in or bye! With the countdown to Election Day underway, there could be more nail-biting drama, unsettling scandals, and low-blow drags to be revealed. Well, at least things won't be boring. And for those who are still not quite woke, November 8 could bring the jolt when motivator Mars heads into progressive, humanitarian Aquarius until December 19. This community-spirited cycle calls for us to come together, rise above, and reconnect. And after this polarizing presidential reality show, we could certainly use that.



On the 14th, the full moon in Taurus restores more order to our collective court. Sprinkle more practical magic into the recipe for success — basic doesn't have to be boring! On the 19th, soulful, imaginative Neptune wakes up from a five-month nap and sets our divinely inspired dreams into motion.



Travel time kicks into gear on the 21st, when the sun blazes on to worldly, adventurous Sagittarius. Pull out both suitcase and passport, because intrepid journeys could lead us through the foreign customs lines. The Sagittarius new moon on the 29th will also point our compasses toward distant shores. With the moon in "the more, the merrier" Aquarius on Thanksgiving, our guest lists could swell. Put a leaf in the table and make it a potluck thing.