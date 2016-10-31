This Cat's Living Room Is Way Nicer Than Yours

Perhaps you've spent years collecting unique pieces to make your house into a real home. Maybe you've pored over numerous Pinterest boards looking for creative ideas to inspire your space. We bet your resulting rooms are beautiful and one-of-kind and well worth the effort. But it might be a bummer to know, despite all your hard work, there's a cat who has a nicer living room than you, Elle Decor reports, and he's known on Instagram as Lord Descartes.
Ashley Bussell, who works with the online interior design service Laurel & Wolf, recently created a space especially for this grumpy cat. According to the Laurel & Wolf blog, the inspiration for the room was drawn from Lord Descartes' regal personality. Bussell used luscious materials, like velvet, and bold colors including gold and deep blue to match this kitty's taste for the extravagant.
Even with the more ridiculous features of the room, like the stuffed mouse heads mounted on the wall and the miniature framed photo of the cat himself, we can't help but feel a tad envious this isn't our living room. Admit it, you want that throw pillow that says, "Pretty On Fleek," and that chandelier is a mid-century modern dream. All we can do is admire Lord Descartes' lovely space, and pray that we come back as an internet-famous cat in our next life.
