MTV is offering viewers worldwide an inside scoop on the MTV European Music Awards with the help of women who are on top of every trend. The network has teamed up with five influencers from all over the globe who will grant fans access to all things EMA.
According to the network, the first MTV EMA It Girls Squad will provide "exclusive content, experiences, and access" both leading up to and on the night of the awards. Beginning November 4, on their own social platforms (as well as MTV's exclusive live streams), the women will show followers the the coolest things to do in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, where the EMAs are set to take place November 6. Think of it as an exclusive insider tour of the best restaurants, bars, and neighborhoods of Rotterdam.
So who makes up this international girl group? Their names may be familiar to some: Sonya Esman, Eleanor Calder, Betty Autier, Sandra Lambeck, and 2016 EMA Music Week Ambassador Monica Geuze will be providing followers with lifestyle coverage around the event. (If Calder's name sounds particularly familiar, it may be because she was previously in a four-year relationship with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson.)
These ladies may be newly deemed It Girls by MTV, but they already have a collective 14.5 million followers. Follow them yourself, and they'll take you inside the MTV EMAs, no plane ticket to the Netherlands required.
According to the network, the first MTV EMA It Girls Squad will provide "exclusive content, experiences, and access" both leading up to and on the night of the awards. Beginning November 4, on their own social platforms (as well as MTV's exclusive live streams), the women will show followers the the coolest things to do in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, where the EMAs are set to take place November 6. Think of it as an exclusive insider tour of the best restaurants, bars, and neighborhoods of Rotterdam.
So who makes up this international girl group? Their names may be familiar to some: Sonya Esman, Eleanor Calder, Betty Autier, Sandra Lambeck, and 2016 EMA Music Week Ambassador Monica Geuze will be providing followers with lifestyle coverage around the event. (If Calder's name sounds particularly familiar, it may be because she was previously in a four-year relationship with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson.)
These ladies may be newly deemed It Girls by MTV, but they already have a collective 14.5 million followers. Follow them yourself, and they'll take you inside the MTV EMAs, no plane ticket to the Netherlands required.
Advertisement
Advertisement