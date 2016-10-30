While everyone is celebrating Apple's new Macbook, they may not have noticed that one product is missing from the lineup: Mac's standalone displays.
According to The Verge's Nilay Patel, Apple is no longer going to be in the monitor game. They will be discontinuing their standalone displays.
This definitely explains why Apple co-signed two new LG displays. According to reports, Apple even worked with LG to make sure that the displays work well with Macs, which is clear given that the two new LG displays feature Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Apple will sell both displays, a 4K model for $699.95 and a 5K model for $1299.95, on its online store. They'll be available next year.
Good notes by @jsnell. I can add that Apple told me it's out of standalone display biz. https://t.co/6t1KqQODwD— nilay patel (@reckless) October 28, 2016
LG is also introducing a smaller 4K UltraFine monitor for $700. It doesn’t require a Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and can be ordered today.
Apple officially discontinued its own branded Thunderbolt Display in June 2016 after years of not being updated.
