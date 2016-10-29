If Sia ever needs a day off, she should definitely give Kelly Clarkson a call.



In honor of Halloween, Clarkson dressed up as the pop star, complete with a white wig that covers her eyes. But, she also dared to take on "Chandelier" in an amazingly spot-on performance.



Clarkson debuted the song and the look on Facebook Live, telling fans the costume choice was easy. "She's one of my favorites," she said. "So I thought I'd wear a wig and be Sia. I'm gonna cover a Sia song right here real quick."



Clarkson went a capella for her take on the 2014 track that is bound to give chills. But, you know, the good kind.



Clarkson said the cover came after a full day in New York before heading home to Tennessee where she was getting ready for a masquerade party that she was throwing at a greenhouse this weekend. Hence the beautiful succulent wall behind her. (Not only is Clarkson giving us costume goals, she's also dishing major party-throwing goals too.)



While we were thoroughly impressed by Clarkson's rendition of "Chandelier," the singer was hoping that Sia was impressed by her cover, too. Not to mention, she was also looking for some explanation on how Sia sings with her eyes covered.



"I don't know how she does this," Clarkson said, adjusting her wig. "Because you know, you can't see."



Neither do we, Kelly, neither do we.