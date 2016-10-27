Below is the (out of-this-world) caption on the photo, which you have to read to believe: "Ok let's state facts !!! I been quiet for too long!!! So JC Pilot Jones whatever the fuck his name is has already tried to put out a story saying that he's the potential father of my child really Nigga ?!?!?! Let me start off by saying this young man Is "GAY" !!! The only reason we took those pictures other than me trying to be a good friend was so he could send it to his boyfriend to make him like jealous & say that he's going back to girls! Mind you at the time I THOUGHT THIS WAS MY FRIEND and I didn't see a problem with it!!! This was over two years ago people !!! I never had sex with him ! NEVER EVER! Nothing ever happened past these pics. Mind you if you really look at the picture, look at my right hand it doesn't have my "Future" tattoo next to that the fucking pictures was taken with the ring light!!! Staged Af! But now I understand why you put these pictures out ! Ohhh because you have a song with Trina you trying to get your fucking name popping ?!? Or are you mad at the fact that I did my Chymoji app without you dumbass JC ?!?? Your greedy ass wanted a cut of something that wasn't yours and u came at my lawyer asking for crazy money !!! U really mad ?!?! Like you really stooped this low ?!?! Coming for a Bitch that's due in a few days ! Really trying to start beef with my Fiancé !!! Your a fucking joke ! You just played yourself ! I would never fuck you ! Ur nasty ass fuck ! And everybody knows Chyna LIVES for the Community! But let's be for real ... ur a dirty ass Punk !!!! You can never join my roster BITCH !!!!!!!!!!!!!!"



Wow. That's a lot to unpack. The whole gist is basically: Jones is a liar.



Chyna followed up with another set of screenshots, this time providing more context to why her and Jones have beef to begin with. Who knew so much drama could conspire around Chymoji? She captioned the photo: "This is why he's mad & trying to extort me !!! You really think I'm suppose to cough up 150k to you ??? I work hard my coins! Right plan wrong woman."