Word to the wise: Do not try to extort Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian. They will come for you with evidence.
Right now, Kardashian is apparently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (after his name appeared in a criminal threats report). The LAPD confirmed to ET that on October 26, "North Hollywood took a crime report naming Rob Kardashian as a suspect in a criminal threats report. Threat Management is aware and is looking into the incident."
The man that Kardashian was allegedly threatening is Pilot Jones. TMZ reports that Kardashian texted Jones, "Leave my wife alone. I'm not playing with you."
What events led up to this point?
First you have to know who Jones is (although no one really does). He's a singer/rapper who is friends with Chyna. He was first linked to her after tabloids reported that he could potentially be the father of Chyna's baby (a false rumor that Chyna says he started). It seems that Jones is trying to use his relationship with Chyna to leverage his career, at any cost.
And Chyna wants none of it.
Kardashian and Chyna have had enough of dealing with Jones (which led to the criminal threats from Kardashian), according to two expletive filled posts Chyna shared on Instagram which feature a variety of screenshots of texts, emails, and even her paternity test proving that Kardashian is the father.
Below is the (out of-this-world) caption on the photo, which you have to read to believe: "Ok let's state facts !!! I been quiet for too long!!! So JC Pilot Jones whatever the fuck his name is has already tried to put out a story saying that he's the potential father of my child really Nigga ?!?!?! Let me start off by saying this young man Is "GAY" !!! The only reason we took those pictures other than me trying to be a good friend was so he could send it to his boyfriend to make him like jealous & say that he's going back to girls! Mind you at the time I THOUGHT THIS WAS MY FRIEND and I didn't see a problem with it!!! This was over two years ago people !!! I never had sex with him ! NEVER EVER! Nothing ever happened past these pics. Mind you if you really look at the picture, look at my right hand it doesn't have my "Future" tattoo next to that the fucking pictures was taken with the ring light!!! Staged Af! But now I understand why you put these pictures out ! Ohhh because you have a song with Trina you trying to get your fucking name popping ?!? Or are you mad at the fact that I did my Chymoji app without you dumbass JC ?!?? Your greedy ass wanted a cut of something that wasn't yours and u came at my lawyer asking for crazy money !!! U really mad ?!?! Like you really stooped this low ?!?! Coming for a Bitch that's due in a few days ! Really trying to start beef with my Fiancé !!! Your a fucking joke ! You just played yourself ! I would never fuck you ! Ur nasty ass fuck ! And everybody knows Chyna LIVES for the Community! But let's be for real ... ur a dirty ass Punk !!!! You can never join my roster BITCH !!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Wow. That's a lot to unpack. The whole gist is basically: Jones is a liar.
Chyna followed up with another set of screenshots, this time providing more context to why her and Jones have beef to begin with. Who knew so much drama could conspire around Chymoji? She captioned the photo: "This is why he's mad & trying to extort me !!! You really think I'm suppose to cough up 150k to you ??? I work hard my coins! Right plan wrong woman."
It's unclear the exact sequence of events that has led to this very public outburst on Chyna's part, but one thing's for sure: She's due to deliver her daughter really soon, and all this stress can't be good for the mother-to-be.
