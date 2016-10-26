As she has made clear many times before, Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of home decor. Remember the time she got mad at Kris Jenner for buying new dishes and claimed "decorating is my thing"? That may seem like an absurd comment, but the oldest Kardashian sister does have the skills to back it up. She recently showed off her decorating abilities in honor of the upcoming horrifying holiday.



Yesterday, Kourtney took to Snapchat to share how she jazzes up her home for Halloween, and the photos are frighteningly good. In true Kardashian fashion, she went all-out — with skeletons, skulls, and all things spooky. Kourtney's sense of style is evident even among all the creepy elements. In addition to giving followers a peek at her decorations, she also gave us a preview of her and her daughter's costumes. Take a look at the photos ahead to get some ideas for how to transform your own home into a haunted house this Halloween.



