Things are not looking good for Alex on this week's episode of Grey's Anatomy. Though the peds surgeon hoped his clinic duty would be temporary, a clip from the upcoming episode reveals Mama Avery does not want the maybe-felon fixing tiny babies at Grey Sloan Memorial. Jackson's mom even calls Bailey out for being too lenient, citing her decision not to fire her husband after he gave a woman a C-section in the middle of a hallway when he could have gotten her to the operating room.
Mrs. Avery might be right to question if a man who beat another doctor to a bloody pulp deserves to keep his job, but Bailey isn't really lenient, she's understandably conflicted. The levels of shared trauma everyone experienced in season 1 is unbelievable. Bailey oversaw five interns — one was killed in a bus crash, one drowned, and one had end stage cancer. She and Alex were both in the hospital during a mass shooting, and Bailey herself removed the bullet lodged in his chest. She isn't just struggling to make a decision about a fellow doctor's career — she doesn't know what to do with a friend she obviously cares deeply about and feels a sense of responsibility for.
Fans will have to wait until tomorrow night to find out whether Alex will be putting his scrub cap back on, or becoming a full-time nanny to Meredith's children (I'd watch that show too).
