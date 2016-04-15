Jasmine continues to break my heart in this episode. She comes in to tell her grandmother, who's unable to sign the papers to take her likely brain-dead son off life support, that she should do just it, so "he can be with mommy." Seriously, this kid is more mature than any doctor at the hospital. But her dad does not die, because Bailey has a momentary lapse in judgment and resuscitates Jasmine's father, husband of the woman Warren operated on, even though he had a DNR. Serious question: Who do you call when the chief goes off the wall?



Ultimately, the impartial advisory board (of personal friends and employees of the accused's wife) decides that, even though he stared right at the elevator doors as they opened, Warren didn't register them because he was so focused on the surgery at hand. But Bailey still hands down a sentence — six months suspension from the residency program. Warren is livid, and the look of disgust he gives his wife makes me wonder if their marriage will survive this. And when Bailey confesses she initially wanted to fire him? They're going to need a whole team of marriage counselors.