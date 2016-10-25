Billy Bush Says Bye-Bye To New York, Lists His Chelsea Townhouse For $8.9M

Less than a year ago — last December to be exact — Billy Bush purchased a 7,248-square-foot townhouse in the New York City neighborhood of Chelsea. The TV personality and member of the Bush political dynasty moved to Manhattan for a gig co-hosting the third hour of NBC's Today Show. After an unfortunate scandal you've surely heard too much about by now, Bush's time on the show came to a dramatic end. Now, he's heading back to Los Angeles to be reunited with his family — and hopefully escape some of the bad press. Of course, leaving New York means leaving behind the chic townhouse he so recently purchased.
With a prime location in one of the most lively parts of the city, this modern home is naturally going for a high price. The five-bedroom, six-bath was listed at $8.9 million. According to Trulia, if the townhouse gets purchased for this price, Billy will make a little over $100,000 off the deal. Here, you can take a peek inside Bush's short-lived home in the heart of New York City.
