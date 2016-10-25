This Dog Who Waits Patiently For The Ice Cream Truck Every Day Is All Of Us

We and our dogs have a lot in common. Dogs can have some intense feelings, they may understand English, and they're also just as passionate about ice cream trucks as we are.
Rambo, an English Bulldog from Huntsville, Alabama, is his local ice cream truck's most reliable customer. "He loves ice cream. You know what I'm saying?" driver Akins Luwoye told WAAY-TV. Yup, we know.
Rambo dashes to the truck when he sees it coming, and his owner Ashish Silwal comes after him to pay. "He's like, 'Give me my ice cream. My dad will pay you,'" he joked.
This entire news special is worth watching in full — if not for the cuteness, then for golden lines like "dogged in his pursuit of a popsicle."
