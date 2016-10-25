Every day we thank Instagram that it's allowed us watch Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna grow up. On Sunday, we got to experience a very special moment: Luna's first bite of savory food. Her reaction is priceless.
With a mother who is an amazing chef, it's no question that Luna gets fed some of the best baby food in the business. However, for her first taste of savory food, Teigen kept it simple: green beans. The short video posted online shows the mother giving her daughter spoonfuls of green mush. While that may not sound appetizing, Luna is loving it.
"Her first savory bite - green beans," the 30-year-old captioned the video. "The laugh! Many tears."
It's true, Luna's first bites are punctuated by the cutest laugh, proving that she takes after her mother when it comes to how she feels about food. "Oh my lulu," Teigen added, a frequent term of endearment she uses for her daughter, who is now just over six months old. If her mother's cookbook is any indication, Luna is in for a whole lifetime of delicious treats.
