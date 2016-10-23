How Priscilla Chan Got The Perfect Working Relationship With Mark Zuckerberg

Talk about relationship goals. When Priscilla Chan describes what it's like to work with husband Mark Zuckerberg, you might find yourself envying much more than just those billions they've got in the bank. She basically gives us a recipe for the ideal partnership of minds.
"In all honesty, it's really fun, and we have a lot to learn from each other," Chan told Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit last week, reports Business Insider. Chan, a pediatrician who met Zuckerberg when they were undergraduates at Harvard, now works with the Facebook founder on their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
"We are complementary, and we drive each other and really challenge each other to think more deeply about the questions that we're faced with," Chan said. "Mark is asking me questions to keep me laser focused on what our goals are, if we're really making decisions that advance our goals, or whether or not we are deviating from the mission that we've set out for ourselves. And for me, I force him to learn more about what's the context: what are we trying to do, who are the people involved, what are the cultures we're trying to work with, and how can we learn more from the people already doing the work. So we push each other in different ways."
The charitable group's goal is no less than "advancing human potential and promoting equality," with the first step being to cure all diseases. The couple's initial investment was 99% of their Facebook shares, or about $45 billion. Doesn't managing such a huge project with the person you have to go home to every day sound a tiny bit stressful? Chan only hinted at that.
"It can be uncomfortable at times, but it's really fun," she said.
"In all honesty, it's really fun, and we have a lot to learn from each other," Chan told Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit last week, reports Business Insider. Chan, a pediatrician who met Zuckerberg when they were undergraduates at Harvard, now works with the Facebook founder on their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
"We are complementary, and we drive each other and really challenge each other to think more deeply about the questions that we're faced with," Chan said. "Mark is asking me questions to keep me laser focused on what our goals are, if we're really making decisions that advance our goals, or whether or not we are deviating from the mission that we've set out for ourselves. And for me, I force him to learn more about what's the context: what are we trying to do, who are the people involved, what are the cultures we're trying to work with, and how can we learn more from the people already doing the work. So we push each other in different ways."
The charitable group's goal is no less than "advancing human potential and promoting equality," with the first step being to cure all diseases. The couple's initial investment was 99% of their Facebook shares, or about $45 billion. Doesn't managing such a huge project with the person you have to go home to every day sound a tiny bit stressful? Chan only hinted at that.
"It can be uncomfortable at times, but it's really fun," she said.
Advertisement