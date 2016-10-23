

"Everyone keeps tweeting me this one Vine of my mom getting me a pig, and I mistake it for a chicken," Kylie says on her latest Snapchat story. "But here's the real story behind me thinking that it's a chicken. So I love chickens. My mom asked me what I wanted for my housewarming gift and I told her I want chickens. I want a chicken coop. I'm, like, dying to have a chicken. We had, like, over 10 conversations about it, so when I saw her downstairs with something all wrapped up in her arms, and I was upstairs, of course, I assumed that it was a fucking chicken. I never asked for a pig. We had, like, 10 conversations about this damn chicken."

