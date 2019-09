Hmm, so maybe the clueless one here is Kris. Why would she think a miniature pig and a chicken were interchangeable gifts? Kylie's even spoken in interviews about her ambition to be a chicken farmer one day."When I’m, like, 30, I want to go off the map, have a family, and live in Malibu [CA] with a farm, and just raise my own chickens," she told Interview in December 2015.Or maybe, Kris just thought she'd want some bacon to go with all those eggs. (Apologies to the pig, who is very cute and did nothing to deserve all this negative attention.)"I just wanted to make the public announcement that I do know the difference between a chicken and a pig, so you guys don't have to worry," Kylie said in conclusion. Then, she returned one more time to add, "All my friends are private Snapchatting me about how funny they think the Vine is. Thanks guys, I get it. I look real fucking stupid."