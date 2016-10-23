When was the last time you went inside a Taco Bell? No, going to the drive-thru doesn't count. We mean, when was the last time you physically went into a Taco Bell and sat down to eat? If it's been a while, that might change, all thanks to the chain's newly redesigned restaurants in California. It's no exaggeration to say they are gorgeous.
The company's four new store models, known as "modern explorer," "California sol," "heritage," and "urban edge," are being tested in Orange County. And they look nothing like the fast-food chain we used to know. Gone are the days of gaudy plastic stools and pink bells. Taco Bell's new restaurants feature highly stylized leather lounge chairs and tables that are best described as rustic.
"As we continue to expand into different markets...we realized pretty quickly that having a one-size-fits-all design really isn’t very effective," Deborah Brand, Taco Bell's vice president of development and design, told The Los Angeles Times. "We want to be where the customer is and we want to reflect the community we’re going into.
That means adopting a new aesthetic. According to Brand, the new designs will entice customers to stay for dinner and even show up on weekends.
Click through to see photos of Taco Bell's brand-new look.
