Catfish's Nev Schulman & Fiancée Laura Perlongo Welcome A Baby Girl

Nev Schulman has avoided getting catfished. Not only is the MTV star happily in a real-life relationship with his fiancée Laura Perlongo, but he has some big news to celebrate. E! News confirms that the couple welcomed their first child today. And it's a girl! Cleo James is the first child for Perlongo and Schulman, who will return to Catfish for its sixth season next year.
The proud new dad, who proposed to Perlongo back in May, shared a sweet post announcing his new arrival. "Best. Thing. Ever." he captioned the photo. "Cleo James arrived at 6:01am weighing 6lbs 10oz. Shout out to my baby mama @el_peego for delivering this bundle of joy."
Congratulations to the happy couple! Here's hoping baby Cleo has a bright future ahead of her on MTV.
