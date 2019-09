People are tweeting — some only half-jokingly — that Black Mirror is to blame for these outages. Many are speculating that the whole thing was orchestrated by Netflix as a flashy marketing stunt. "Are we sure Twitter being down wasn't just viral marketing for Black Mirror? Okay, we get it, we're addicted to technology. Geez," one person wrote. Another tweeted, "pretty sure black mirror is responsible for today's big internet crash. i have zero proof but it just seems right." Even Netflix got in on the fun, posting to Black Mirror's Facebook page, "We understand you have been having some issues with Twitter today. The service is no longer available to users below a 5 star rating. We apologize for the inconvenience." (We assume the broken link is intended.)