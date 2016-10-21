The viral marketing for the 'Black Mirror' release is getting out of hand. https://t.co/MlEaZezd6Y— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) October 21, 2016
Are we sure Twitter being down wasn't just viral marketing for Black Mirror? Okay, we get it, we're addicted to technology. Geez.— The D.C. Universe (@dcuniverse) October 21, 2016
Kind of strange that the internet shut down happened the same day new #BlackMirror episodes were released #justsaying #DDos— Bari Lieberman (@BariLieberman) October 21, 2016
pretty sure black mirror is responsible for today's big internet crash. i have zero proof but it just seems right— Jacob Kleinman (@jacobkleinman) October 21, 2016
Theory: Twitter going down is some sort of Black Mirror viral stunt.— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) October 21, 2016
Black Mirror comes out and the whole internet suddenly goes wonky? This can't be coincidence. https://t.co/bAFVT55bK2— Ian Morris (@IanMorris78) October 21, 2016
Hi so there's something messed up on the Internet the morning #BlackMirror drops? IT'S FINE, EVERYTHING'S FINE.— Kelly Lawler (@klawls) October 21, 2016
Is the internet going down today actually part of Black Mirror season 3?— Die Will, Die (@TheWillThe) October 21, 2016