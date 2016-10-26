A lot of travelers focus on spending their time off in big cities like San Francisco or Austin, but America is filled with small towns that are worth a visit. Although the available amenities are sometimes less impressive than in a larger city, small American towns can give you a good sense of our country and what it has to offer.
Whether it's the baseball heritage of Cooperstown, NY, or the Southern charm of Dahlonega, GA, there are a lot of tiny enclaves worth exploring this season. Here are 15 cool, eclectic, and interesting towns across the U.S. you should consider for your next holiday.