Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter Are Having Another Baby

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter are expecting again, E! reported.
Their first child Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch was born in June 2015. They got married the month after they announced the pregnancy and three months after their engagement.
During their first pregnancy, a group on Tumblr calling themselves "Skeptics" claimed that the pregnancy was fake, according to XO Jane. They believed Hunter, an actress and theater director from London, was a con artist with an elaborate plot to become famous. A blog called the Sophie Hunter Hype Report argues that she's "using Cumberbatch to turn herself into a celebrity" and that he may not be the father of his child.
Cumberbatch called his fans' conspiracy theories "obsessive, deluded, really scary behavior" in a Vanity Fair interview.
Here's hopping the "Cumberbitches" will lay off during the second pregnancy. This should be a happy time for him, and his fans of all people shouldn't get in the way of that.
