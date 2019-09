Do you remember what being a teenager felt like? Once you've successfully grown out of that era of awkwardness, it's hard to imagine you ever dealt with such a roller coaster of first loves and growing pains. You'll likely be reminded, though, when you watch this exclusive clip from The Edge of Seventeen . This honest and candid coming-of-age comedy perfectly depicts what it’s like to grow up as a young woman in today’s world — and it'll give you major angsty nostalgia feels.Nadine ( Hailee Steinfeld ) is a 17-year-old who believes there are two types of people in the world: "The people who radiate confidence and naturally excel at life, and the people who hope all those people die in a big explosion." Nadine's life reaches peak teen anguish when her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) starts dating her all-American older brother Darian (Blake Jenner).In this clip from the film, Nadine has some romantic fireworks of her own. The only problem: The sparks aren't flying with her crush. Erwin, a cute but awkward classmate, misreads a long silence and decides to go in for a kiss. When Nadine swerves him, he hilariously tries to play off the moment. "Oh, what? Was that bad timing? I thought it was good timing because we're on a Ferris wheel..." he says. Finally, he shouts at the ride's conductor to just let them off. We've all been there. The Edge of Seventeen will be released November 18.