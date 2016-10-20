PacSun: It's the brand you loved in middle school for its surfer-chic clothes and accessories. Back in the day when collar-popped Polos were ubiquitous and everyone wore an overwhelming amount of cologne, the Cali brand sold an image of sun-drenched adolescence, and it was seriously cool.
But lately, PacSun has been busy expanding its range. No longer just the go-to store for skater-inspired fashion, the retailer sells everything from Calvin Klein bralettes to dresses designed by Kendall and Kylie Jenner. And now, it is entering a whole new realm: beauty and skin care.
Wait, beauty products? At PacSun? It's true, and the offerings are big — with a whopping 141 options to choose from, all for less than $50. To go along with the overall carefree, boho vibe of the brand, the products are more niche, mostly organic or natural, and from skin-care brands, like Birchrose and Cedar + Stone, plus the nail company Akiko. For now, the company doesn't sell any makeup.
And we're all for finding beauty in unexpected places. This just gives us one more reason to head to the nearest mall — and fast. Click through to see a sampling of the brand's new selection of beauty products.
