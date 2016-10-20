This Reddit Post Describes One Of The Most Awkward Dating Scenarios, Ever

We're going to go out on a limb here and say that most people would prefer that their romantic partners don't make them think of their parents. Unfortunately, a Reddit post published early this morning showed us that, sometimes, there's no avoiding this problem.
"So I (18M) like this girl (18F) except she has the same first and last name as my mom," he wrote in a post to the Relationships subreddit. "It's not a uncommon name, other than the girl and my mom, I know at least one other girl with the same first and last. But yeah...is it weird or not?"
From the sound of it, the poster hasn't hit the panic button yet, but clearly, this situation is weighing on his mind.
Luckily, Reddit put his mind at ease. Multiple users responded to his post to say that, not only have they dated people with the same name as one of their parents, but some have married these people. "Think of it as funny, not weird," one person wrote.
But the answers weren't all encouraging — one commenter had the exact opposite reaction: "I'd have to move on personally."
Other users suggested that he just use a nickname. A very practical commenter cut to the chase: "Just make sure they aren't related and you'll be fine."
Here's the bottom line: It's totally cool to find this kind of thing icky. It's also totally cool to be, well, totally cool with it. If your biggest concern with a prospective partner is their name, we'd say you're in pretty good shape.
And if, like us, you're now curious about how likely it even is to run into someone with the same first and last name as someone you already know, thanks to the internet, there's a search engine for that.
