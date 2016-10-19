Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Was Fired From These Two Films

Not even SJP is everyone's cup of tea.
In an interview with Howard Stern this week, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that she was fired from two animated films for which she was a voice actor. Was it something she said?
“I was fired from Antz,” she admitted, referencing the 1998 DreamWorks film. “Apparently I was a bad ant.”
Home on the Range in 2004 also let Parker loose. Please tell us they didn't break the bad news on a Post-It note.
“I can’t remember which movie fired me first,” she told Stern. “The first time they were like, ‘We’re going in a different direction.’ Which I had always heard, like, as a joke.”
Despite already having contributed voice sessions for the roles, the actress says it's all water under the bridge. And when she found out she was being replaced by Sharon Stone in Antz, she conceded that the filmmakers "really did go a different [direction]."
Hey, if anyone knows how to bounce back from rejection and breakups, it's this woman... or her onscreen alter ego, anyway.
