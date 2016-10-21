If you’ve been watching American Horror Story this season, you might be slightly disappointed. Where are the jumps? The screams? The terror?
Maybe the show's writers just need some new inspiration — and we’re happy to help.
In the past, creator Ryan Murphy has used real-life events and urban legends to inspire various seasons of American Horror Story. This year, parts of the Roanoke story are based on the real-life stories of the missing colony and terrifying nurses.
Murphy admitted that last year’s American Horror Story: Hotel was inspired by the mysterious death of Elisa Lam at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles. Thanks to her odd behavior, the video of her final moments went viral and became instant fodder for internet theories.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 29 different true crime cases, urban legends, and creepy internet stories that we think the American Horror Story team should consider for its next season.
Click ahead for 29 stories so scary, you’ll need to sleep with the lights on.
