The Disturbing Way Beyoncé Fans Are Showing Their Love

Plus, the hashtags could encourage fans to actually cut themselves for Beyoncé, which is obviously dangerous. But it's also dangerous to joke about mental health and post photos of self-harm and cutting — even if they're fake. After all, people who have struggled with self-harm (this writer included) probably don't appreciate seeing their struggles glorified and joked about. And tweets like this — especially ones with photos — can be triggering for those who have gone through self-harm.We love Beyoncé, too. But when it comes to supporting her, she would probably appreciate your buying her album instead of cutting yourself (whether or not it's a joke or a simulation). In other words, please don't #CutForBeyonce — it's putting you and the people around you at risk. And Bey wouldn't want you to hurt yourself.If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.