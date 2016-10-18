The Disturbing Way Beyoncé Fans Are Showing Their Love

Last Saturday, while performing at the Tidal X charity concert, Beyoncé had an onstage mishap that resulted in a bleeding ear. Being the badass that she is, she shrugged it off and continued performing anyway, resulting in a pretty awesome moment.
What's less awesome, however, is the way that some fans are paying tribute to Bey. Shortly after the performance, #CutForBeyonce and #BleedForBeyonce began trending on Twitter.
We're excluding the most graphic tweets, but just so you get the idea:
Cutting my earlobe in half. You won't get me not being in Formation. #CutForBeyonce— Mr IV™ (@sbadzmd) October 16, 2016
Some Twitter users have come forward to assert that the hashtags are just a joke, but that's exactly why this trend is so problematic: Self-harm is never a joke.
See? This is why people never take those who have actually struggled with self harm seriously! Wtf is #CutForBeyonce #BleedForBeyonce— Pvblo (@Alexandria_says) October 18, 2016
Plus, the hashtags could encourage fans to actually cut themselves for Beyoncé, which is obviously dangerous. But it's also dangerous to joke about mental health and post photos of self-harm and cutting — even if they're fake. After all, people who have struggled with self-harm (this writer included) probably don't appreciate seeing their struggles glorified and joked about. And tweets like this — especially ones with photos — can be triggering for those who have gone through self-harm.
We love Beyoncé, too. But when it comes to supporting her, she would probably appreciate your buying her album instead of cutting yourself (whether or not it's a joke or a simulation). In other words, please don't #CutForBeyonce — it's putting you and the people around you at risk. And Bey wouldn't want you to hurt yourself.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. More information is available from selfharmUK.
