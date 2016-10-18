Adrienne Bailon Says An Executive Used To Sexually Assault Her

On today's episode of The Real, co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry and Jeannie Mai discussed Michelle's Obama's speech about sexual assault, as well as the recent troubling claims against Donald Trump. In the segment, Bailon opened up about her own run-ins with sexual assault at the hands of a powerful man.
"I even experienced an executive that would kiss me on the lips," Bailon admits. "The first time it happened, if I'm very honest, I thought it was an accident...but no, it consistently happened to the point where I was like, 'this ain't cool, man.' Now he knows I'm not going to say anything, which is not ok."
Bailon, who prior to working with The Real was a member of Disney's Cheetah Girls as well as the singing group 3LW, added that it's not always easy to speak up or say no. "A lot of women are in fear...fear has a big part to do with it. And two, these men are usually...because you're famous, you can get away with it."
We're proud of Bailon for sharing her own experiences — and perhaps giving other women the courage to do the same. Watch the clip below.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
