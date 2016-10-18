This has maybe not been the best year for relations between the police and the community. But one officer took it upon himself to do his own small part to heal the growing rift between the police and the people they're sworn to protect.
"How did he do this?" you might ask. By dancing flawlessly to Beyonce's "Formation."
Deuntay Diggs, 2nd Lieutenant Virginia officer for Stafford County, made North Stafford High School’s Friday homecoming pep rally one to remember as he dropped some frankly sick dance moves. Watch.
"How did he do this?" you might ask. By dancing flawlessly to Beyonce's "Formation."
Deuntay Diggs, 2nd Lieutenant Virginia officer for Stafford County, made North Stafford High School’s Friday homecoming pep rally one to remember as he dropped some frankly sick dance moves. Watch.
My sister teaches at a high school in Virginia and she just sent me this video of their county lieutenant dancing to formation @ a pep rally pic.twitter.com/2jaXnFgYrC— spooky harry 🎃 (@hereforthe1D_) October 14, 2016
And here's a reverse angle.
@NSHSWolverines @nshs_2017 #PepRally #SENIORS2017 pic.twitter.com/0xkFACUMOA— Lino Romo Reyes (@imxlino) October 14, 2016
Amazing, right?
"I basically learned the choreography the night before I performed it for the first time,” he told BuzzFeed News. “I’m a huge Beyoncé fan. So the night before, I just watched her video on YouTube over and over again, and then I memorized it, practiced it, and the next day I did it.”
Read the rest of his interview, including his journey coming out as the first openly gay cadet at the Virginia Military Institute, here.
"I basically learned the choreography the night before I performed it for the first time,” he told BuzzFeed News. “I’m a huge Beyoncé fan. So the night before, I just watched her video on YouTube over and over again, and then I memorized it, practiced it, and the next day I did it.”
Read the rest of his interview, including his journey coming out as the first openly gay cadet at the Virginia Military Institute, here.
Advertisement