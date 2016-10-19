When we think of limited-edition fall foods, our minds usually go to the PSL, along with some other standout treats. Think Pumpkin Spice Oreos, Pumpkin Spice Cheerios, and every single thing possible turned pumpkin-y at Trader Joe's. But TJ's isn't the only market with a love of gourds, cinnamon, apples, and maple. In fact, Whole Foods also has a slew of limited-edition autumnal eats. And none of them will cost your Whole Paycheck.
They've got everything from pumpkin-pie chocolates to apple-pie ice cream to pumpkin chips and tea. Ahead, check out 29 fall finds from Whole Foods. Just be warned, your shopping list is about to get a whole lot longer. Luckily, as far as we're concerned, there's no such thing as too much pumpkin!
They've got everything from pumpkin-pie chocolates to apple-pie ice cream to pumpkin chips and tea. Ahead, check out 29 fall finds from Whole Foods. Just be warned, your shopping list is about to get a whole lot longer. Luckily, as far as we're concerned, there's no such thing as too much pumpkin!