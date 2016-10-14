15 Haunted Houses You Can Rent This Halloween — If You Dare

Are ghosts real? For many of us, that question is best left unanswered. After all, what you don't know can't hurt you, right? Right?
But for those brave enough to find out, there's no better time than October to embark on a hunt for ghoulish ghosts and spooky spirits. And while you can always book a walking tour or read about haunted places, nothing beats actually sleeping in a haunted house for yourself.
Just in time for Halloween, we've rounded up 15 supposedly haunted properties that you can rent for your next weekend getaway. We can't guarantee you'll have a paranormal experience — but we can't guarantee you won't, either.
Your house of horrors awaits, ahead. Good luck — and sleep at your own risk!