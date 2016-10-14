The Obamas will finish their time in the White House with a flourish. When President Obama and First Lady Michelle host Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on October 18, they'll do so with some celebrity help. Chef Mario Batali will cook for the assembled, and he'll be joined by Super Bowl halftime performer Lady Gaga.
The First Lady confirmed the guest list via Snapchat.
.@FLOTUS Michele Obama reveals chef & musical performer for PM @matteorenzi #ItalyState visit 🇮🇹 It's going to be @mariobatali @gwenstefani pic.twitter.com/rPvmknGrfC— Italy in US (@ItalyinUS) October 12, 2016
Batali tweeted his own excitement to be involved. We don't yet know what he'll serve. However, Michelle Obama may have some input as she recently dined at Batali's Greenwich Village outpost Babbo, Eater writes.
Gaga, for her part, will probably deliver a more subdued show than we'll see at the Super Bowl. Remember, she's also a singer of standards. (By that we mean classic songs; we're not making a commentary on her overall taste.)
For those of us that haven't earned an invitation, the whole affair will be streamed here.
