This Photographer Takes The Most Romantic Underwater Wedding Photos

If you want your wedding photos to be totally unique, call photographer Adam Opris. But you better be willing to get a little damp — actually, make that totally soaked. Opris specializes in underwater photography. He takes underwater family portraits, underwater maternity photos, and most spectacularly, underwater wedding photos.
During his underwater wedding photo shoots, the couples are decked out in formal attire and the resulting photos are incredibly romantic. Opris told Inside Edition that these wedding photos are special because being underwater causes interesting dynamics to come out among the couples.
As for the couples, the shoot starts out feeling a little strange. One groom told Inside Edition, "For me, it's just the weirdest thing having shoes and socks on and a suit in the pool." Eventually, everyone seem to get used to it and starts to come up with the exciting new ways to pose. The best part is, they leave with one-of-a-kind photos to remember their wedding day.
